Victim in Weller Ave. shooting dies, according to police

A man is dead after a shooting Wednesday in Baton Rouge, according to officials.

The victim's name has not been released.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported he died at the hospital.

The shooting happened on Weller Avenue in Baton Rouge. Weller is near I-110 just north of Mohican Street.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

