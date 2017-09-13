Shooting sends man to the hospital in critical condition - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Shooting sends man to the hospital in critical condition

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

One person is in the hospital in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday, according to officials.

It happened on Weller Avenue in Baton Rouge. Weller is near I-110 just north of Mohican Street.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating. Investigators confirmed the victim is a man. His name was not released.

Police did not have details about a suspect or motive.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

