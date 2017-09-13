21-year-old killed in Weller Ave. shooting

A man is dead after a shooting Wednesday in Baton Rouge, according to officials.

The shooting happened on Weller Avenue in Baton Rouge. Weller is near I-110 just north of Mohican Street.

Catrell Wallace, 21, of 3749 Geronimo St., was located in the front parking lot of 2605 Weller Ave. suffering from a gunshot wound.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Wallace died at the hospital.

There are no known suspects or motives at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

