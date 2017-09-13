Three south La. men arrested on child porn charges

Three men from south Louisiana have been arrested on more than 50 counts of child pornography, according to Attorney General Jeff Landry.

Two of the men are from the Baton Rouge area.

Jessie Simoneaux, 25, of Denham Springs, was arrested on 15 counts of possession of sexual abuse images and/or videos of children (under the age of 13).

Jacob Poche, 24, of Walker, was arrested on one count of possession of sexual abuse images and/or videos of children and one count of video voyeurism.

Paul Kleinpeter, 32, of New Iberia, was arrested on 40 counts of possession of sexual abuse images and/or videos of children and one count of video voyeurism.

Simoneaux and Poche were both booked into the Livingston Parish jail following a joint investigation between the LBI, HSI, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Walker Police Department.

Kleinpeter was booked into the Iberia Parish jail following a joint investigation by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation’s (LBI) Cyber Crime Unit, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

