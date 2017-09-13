Troopers arrest 3 on drug charges; seize cocaine, crack, Promethazine, Oxycodone, more

An investigation into possible illegal narcotics activity resulted in three arrests and the seizure of drugs, a gun, and cash, according to authorities.

Louisiana State Police reported a search warrant was used to comb through the home of Jamar Martin, 33, of Greensburg, on September 7.

According to troopers, the search netted 63.5 grams, 35 grams of crack cocaine, three pints of Promethazine, some Oxycodone pills, two pounds of marijuana, a Smith & Wesson .357 revolver, and about $8,900 in cash. They added Martin was booked into the St. Helena Parish Jail on numerous charges.

Senior Tpr. Dustin Dwight with LSP Troop L said Trendale Hall, 35, and Yakei Porter, both of Greensburg also, were arrested by troopers with help from Louisiana Probation and Parole. They were also booked into the St. Helena Parish Jail.

Martin is facing the following charges:

Possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II CDS (cocaine)

Possession of a Legend drug without a prescription

Possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II CDS (Oxycodone)

Possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I CDS (marijuana)

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Attempt or conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance

Distribution of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance

Hall is charged with two counts of distribution of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance and attempt or conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance.

Porter is charged with attempt or conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance.

LSP did not provide images of Hall and Porter.

Dwight said this investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.

