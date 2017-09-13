BRPD reports missing 12-year-old girl found safe

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported a missing 12-year-old girl has been found.

Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. with BRPD said Jazmine Baker appears to be unharmed and will be reunited with her family.

He said she was reported missing Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. Investigators said believe she ran away from home.

