BRPD reports missing 12-year-old girl found safe - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

BRPD reports missing 12-year-old girl found safe

Posted by WAFB Staff
Connect
Jazmine Baker (Source: Baton Rouge Police Department) Jazmine Baker (Source: Baton Rouge Police Department)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported a missing 12-year-old girl has been found.

Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. with BRPD said Jazmine Baker appears to be unharmed and will be reunited with her family.

He said she was reported missing Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. Investigators said believe she ran away from home.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly