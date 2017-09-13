LSU celebrates Mike VII's first birthday

Happy Birthday, Mike VII.

LSU students, faculty, and fans celebrated the mascot's first birthday outside of his habitat Wednesday afternoon. The university served cupcakes and stickers in his honor. Mike even received his own rendition of “Happy Birthday”.

Joel Baines, the dean of LSU’s School of Veterinary Medicine, told the crowd Mike VII is healthy and has gained 30 lbs. since arriving on August 15. Mike will be an adult tiger in about four years.

Some fun facts about Mike’s species, panthera tigris, male tigers can:

Weigh up to 600 lbs.

Leap about 20 ft. (long jump)

Jump 16 ft. vertically

Run up to 40 mph in 2 seconds

