Claycut bridge to be closed another month

A deadly shooting at the intersection of Florida Blvd. and Acadian Ave.More >>
A deadly shooting at the intersection of Florida Blvd. and Acadian Ave.More >>
The bridge under construction on Claycut Road near S. Foster Drive will not open until mid-October, a city-parish engineer said Tuesday night.More >>
The bridge under construction on Claycut Road near S. Foster Drive will not open until mid-October, a city-parish engineer said Tuesday night.More >>
The Hotel Lincoln – which, in its heyday hosted musical icons like Nat King Cole, James Brown, and Aretha Franklin – was bought by Solomon Cater, son of state Rep. Steve Carter, for $400,000 in a deal that closed Monday.More >>
The Hotel Lincoln – which, in its heyday hosted musical icons like Nat King Cole, James Brown, and Aretha Franklin – was bought by Solomon Cater, son of state Rep. Steve Carter, for $400,000 in a deal that closed Monday.More >>
The answer to concerns over flash-flooding in East Baton Rouge may soon be on the horizon now that the city-parish has moved forward with the firm HNTB to come up with a new stormwater master plan.More >>
The answer to concerns over flash-flooding in East Baton Rouge may soon be on the horizon now that the city-parish has moved forward with the firm HNTB to come up with a new stormwater master plan.More >>
A piece of Baton Rouge history got some new life Tuesday night as crews cut the ribbon at the new Istrouma High School.More >>
A piece of Baton Rouge history got some new life Tuesday night as crews cut the ribbon at the new Istrouma High School.More >>
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.More >>
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.More >>
When the thieves saw what was inside the trailer they stole Monday morning, they quickly ditched it.More >>
When the thieves saw what was inside the trailer they stole Monday morning, they quickly ditched it.More >>
The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.More >>
The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.More >>