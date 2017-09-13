Claycut bridge to be closed another month

The bridge under construction on Claycut Road near S. Foster Drive will not open until mid-October, a city-parish engineer said Tuesday night. The original completion date was June 28th. That was pushed back to August 15th, and now October.

Project engineer Mark Stephens blamed the delay on excessive rain over the last several months. He said the contractor, Diamond B Construction, was given 61 extra days due to weather. However, as of September 4th the company is paying $1,000 per day in liquidated damages until the project is complete.

District 7 councilman LaMont Cole hosted a public meeting Tuesday night at Webb Park to update frustrated Capitol Heights neighbors.

“We've received daily questions about when the bridge is going to be complete, just because it's a critical part of our community moving around through the neighborhood,” said Jeffrey Bean, president of the Claycut Place Homeowner’s Association.

