Lincoln Hotel sells for $400k

The Hotel Lincoln – which, in its heyday hosted musical icons like Nat King Cole, James Brown, and Aretha Franklin – was bought by Solomon Carter, son of state Rep. Steve Carter, for $400,000 in a deal that closed Monday.

The hotel is located on Eddie Robinson Dr. almost on the corner of Government St.

Previous owner Brandon Dumas originally had the historic building listed at a half-million.

Carter plans to renovate the property, and would like for it somebody to be a boutique hotel.

