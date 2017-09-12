Witnesses: Shooting on Florida Blvd. leaves homeless man dead - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Witnesses: Shooting on Florida Blvd. leaves homeless man dead

Source: WAFB Source: WAFB
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

One man is dead after a shooting at the intersection of Florida Boulevard and Acadian Thruway in Baton Rouge late Tuesday night.

Several witnesses said the victim was a homeless man who frequently visited that corner. His name has not been released.

No other details were available.

More information will be passed on as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly