Police release identity of man believed to homeless killed on Florida Street

Police have released the identity of a man who died after being shot Tuesday night.

Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. identified the man, who was believed to be homeless, as Bruce Cofield, 59.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Florida Street. Cofield died at the scene.

Investigators do not have any suspects or motives.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

