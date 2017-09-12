Man shot, killed on Florida Blvd.

One man is dead after a shooting at the intersection of Florida Blvd. and Acadian Thruway.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Several witnesses say the victim was a homeless man who frequently visited that corner.

Details are limited at this time.

WAFB has a crew on the scene. This story will continue to update.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.