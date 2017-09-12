Istrouma High supporters cut ribbon at reopening ceremony

A piece of Baton Rouge history got some new life Tuesday night as crews cut the ribbon at the new Istrouma High School.

“You have a lot of people that love and care about Istrouma High School,” Principal Reginald Douglas said. “So this is a big moment for everybody for this to finally come to fruition. It’s a really big deal, so we’re just excited.”

School leaders say the know students will share in their excitement by having a high school right in their own neighborhood.

Istrouma’s principal says that’s because, for years, the students were forced to attend schools several miles away from home.

