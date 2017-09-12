Woman arrested, brother released in connection to stabbing death of pregnant woman

Happy Birthday, Mike VII. LSU’s live tiger mascot is now a 1-year-old and the public is invited to join in celebrating his first birthday Wednesday.More >>
Happy Birthday, Mike VII. LSU’s live tiger mascot is now a 1-year-old and the public is invited to join in celebrating his first birthday Wednesday.More >>
A man and his sister have been arrested in connection to the murder of a pregnant woman, officials say.More >>
A man and his sister have been arrested in connection to the murder of a pregnant woman, officials say.More >>
Authorities say they have arrested four people they believe are responsible for a recent string of vehicle burglaries in Zachary and the surrounding areas.More >>
Authorities say they have arrested four people they believe are responsible for a recent string of vehicle burglaries in Zachary and the surrounding areas.More >>
A man is dead after a shooting Wednesday in Baton Rouge, according to officials. The victim's name has not been released.More >>
A man is dead after a shooting Wednesday in Baton Rouge, according to officials. The victim's name has not been released.More >>
Watch WAFB 9News LIVE weekdays.More >>
Watch WAFB 9News LIVE weekdays.More >>
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.More >>
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.More >>
Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.More >>
Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.More >>
Day one of the murder trial of Holly Bobo was dramatic, with chilling new details and shocking testimonies.More >>
Day one of the murder trial of Holly Bobo was dramatic, with chilling new details and shocking testimonies.More >>
Along with a $50,000 fine, the ambulance service’s crew will undergo additional training.More >>
Along with a $50,000 fine, the ambulance service’s crew will undergo additional training.More >>
Florida resident Greg Darby designed the floating tiki hut and recently started a business building and selling them called "Cruisin' Tikis."More >>
Florida resident Greg Darby designed the floating tiki hut and recently started a business building and selling them called "Cruisin' Tikis."More >>
A group covered the statue of Thomas Jefferson on the University of Virginia campus on Tuesday night one month after violent protests.More >>
A group covered the statue of Thomas Jefferson on the University of Virginia campus on Tuesday night one month after violent protests.More >>
Seventeen people all survived the storm and got off the island, thanks to Chesney. His storm was extensively damaged during the hurricane.More >>
Seventeen people all survived the storm and got off the island, thanks to Chesney. His storm was extensively damaged during the hurricane.More >>
A Facebook post showing a white SUV pulling over a car in Tate County has many people alarmed for no reason.More >>
A Facebook post showing a white SUV pulling over a car in Tate County has many people alarmed for no reason.More >>