Woman arrested, brother released in connection to stabbing death of pregnant woman

One woman has been arrested, and her brother has been released from custody, in connection with the murder of a pregnant woman.

According to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies took Mark Trimble, 29, and Toni Trimble, 32, both of Catahoula, into custody in connection to the death of Ashley Meche, 24.

Mark Trimble has been identified as Meche's boyfriend.

Investigators say Meche, who was 8-months pregnant, was found stabbed to death in a home located in the 1100 block of Courtableau Hwy. in Arnaudvile. Her body was found Tuesday evening around 5:30 p.m.

Deputies say the brother-sister duo were last seen leaving the residence at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators located Mark and Toni and took them into custody for questioning. Toni Trimble was arrested Wednesday evening and charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that the victim’s boyfriend, Mark Trimble, had no involvement in the homicide and was released from custody. Police say he was at the victim’s home earlier in the day; however, he was not present or involved in the homicide. No motive for the homicide has been established.

Following her arrest, Toni was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center. No bond has been set.

