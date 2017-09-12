Two people wanted in connection to homicide of pregnant woman

St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on two people wanted in connection with the homicide of a pregnant woman.

Tuesday evening at around 5:30 p.m., according to a press release, deputies responded to a house in the 1100 block of Courtableau Hwy. in Arnaudvile in reference to a call regarding an unresponsive female. Upon arrival, deputies discovered Ashley Meche, 24, who was eight months pregnant, dead as a result of a homicide.

Investigators are asking to the public’s assistance in locating two persons of interest who are wanted for questioning in connection with her death.

Mark Trimble, 29, and Toni Trimble, 32, both of Catahoula.

Deputies say they were last seen leaving the residence at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of these two individuals is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 394-3071.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.