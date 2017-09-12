Siblings in custody for possible connection to stabbing death of pregnant woman

A man and his sister in custody and are being questioned about their possible connection to the murder of a pregnant woman, officials say.

According to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Mark Trimble, 29, and Toni Trimble, 32, both of Catahoula, for the death of Ashley Meche, 24.

Mark Trimble has been identified as Meche's boyfriend.

Investigators say Meche, who was 8-months pregnant, was found stabbed to death in a home located in the 1100 block of Courtableau Hwy. in Arnaudvile. Her body was found Tuesday evening around 5:30 p.m.

Deputies say the brother-sister duo were last seen leaving the residence at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators located Mark and Toni and they are in custody. They are not, however, under arrest.

