Siblings in custody for possible connection to stabbing death of pregnant woman

The Hotel Lincoln – which, in its heyday hosted musical icons like Nat King Cole, James Brown, and Aretha Franklin – was bought by Solomon Cater, son of state Rep. Steve Carter, for $400,000 in a deal that closed Monday.More >>
A family with ties to Central and rode out Hurricane Irma in the Turks and Caicos hopes to catch a flight home Wednesday.More >>
A Baton Rouge charter school is investigating allegations of abuse after police issued a warrant for the arrest of its principal.More >>
St. John deputies responded to a call on Cambridge Drive.More >>
An arrest has been made in connection with a fight on the LSU Parade Grounds during Saturday’s football game that went viral on social media, according to authorities.More >>
Schools have been placed in lockdown amid reports of shots fired at a Washington high school Wednesday.More >>
Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.More >>
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.More >>
Day one of the murder trial of Holly Bobo was dramatic, with chilling new details and shocking testimonies.More >>
Along with a $50,000 fine, the ambulance service’s crew will undergo additional training.More >>
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with an open can of beer. An Horry County Police official confirmed the mayor was not cited or charged, and said that their officers' response "will be a training opportunity" for their agency.More >>
A Facebook post showing three police officers getting ready to protect and serve before then-Hurricane Irma swept through their city is gaining a lot of attention.More >>
The man went to the hospital with the intent of killing his 70-year-old mother, according to Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.More >>
The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.More >>
Five people died in a nursing home that lost power because of Hurricane Irma.More >>
