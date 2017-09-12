Siblings arrested for allegedly stabbing pregnant woman to death

A man and his sister have been arrested in connection to the murder of a pregnant woman, officials say.

According to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Mark Trimble, 29, and Toni Trimble, 32, both of Catahoula, for the death of Ashley Meche, 24.

Investigators say Meche, who was 8-months pregnant, was found stabbed to death in a home located in the 1100 block of Courtableau Hwy. in Arnaudvile. Her body was found Tuesday evening around 5:30 p.m.

Deputies say the two accused of murder were last seen leaving the residence at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Mark Trimble has been identified as Meche's boyfriend. Toni is Mark's sister.

