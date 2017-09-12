LSU basketball lands 5-star recruit Nazreon Reid

LSU men’s basketball head coach Will Wade and his new staff have done it again.

After keeping Louisiana’s No. 1 prospect at home despite some major college offers to play elsewhere, the Tigers have followed up Ja’Vonte Smart’s commitment with a verbal pledge from five-star Naz Reid.

Reid, a standout at Roselle Catholic in New Jersey, has been to LSU's campus a number of times, including this past weekend for an unofficial visit.

Although Reid had narrowed his list of schools down Arizona and LSU, his visit to Arizona had been canceled and the Tigers have been in the driver’s seat for some time.

Reid is regarded as the No. 15 overall prospect in the 2018 class.

LSU now has a pair of highly touted commitments in their 2018 class. Reid joins top No. 28 overall prospect Javonte Smart to make up LSU's current recruiting class.

