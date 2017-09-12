FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Getting warmer, more humid; tracking Jose

US Sen. John Kennedy delivered a speech on the Senate floor Tuesday about the fight against ALS and mentioned Donna Britt in his address.More >>
It's getting warmer and more humid as the week progresses.More >>
Some residents of Tangipahoa Parish are being advised to boil their water. The mayor of Kentwood said there is a boil water advisory for homes along Line Creek Road.More >>
Uber’s restaurant delivery service, UberEATS, will launch in Baton Rouge on September 12.More >>
Baton Rouge city leaders, business groups, and investors gathered Tuesday to learn the secret to bringing in big business and turning around a city's economy from a man whose done both, former Pittsburgh Mayor Tom Murphy.More >>
Florida residents have begun to dig out in hurricane-scarred Florida, and officials are slowly piecing together the scope of Irma's vicious path of destruction across the peninsula.More >>
A patient is dead and a suspect is in custody after a violent incident at a New Hampshire hospital that forced a lockdown.More >>
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with a can of beer. Horry County Police released dash camera video of officers stopping John Gardner as he drove the riding lawnmower down a two-lane road on Friday, August 25 at about 8:40 p.m.More >>
Day one of the murder trial of Holly Bobo was dramatic, with chilling new details and shocking testimonies.More >>
That crime scene tape is something people living in the area say they never would have expected to see in their normally quiet town.More >>
Will we ever be forced to bring back the draft? It’s something all families should be talking about because more military leaders say if we go to war, it's highly likely we would have to reinstate the draft to respond.More >>
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.More >>
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.More >>
When the thieves saw what was inside the trailer they stole Monday morning, they quickly ditched it.More >>
Panola County Sheriff's Department arrested two men accused of kidnapping an Ole Miss student.More >>
