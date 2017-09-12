FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Getting warmer, more humid; tracking Jose

WAFB First Alert QuickCast for September 12:

It's getting warmer and more humid as the week progresses.

Low-end rain chances are returning.

We're still tracking Jose in the western Atlantic.

No complaints about Tuesday's weather but it looks like our run of gorgeous "October" days is quickly coming to an end. The WAFB First Alert Forecast is mainly-dry for Wednesday and Thursday but you will notice an increase in both temperatures and humidity as we head towards the weekend.

WEDNESDAY

Plan for a morning start around 60° for the Red Stick on Wednesday with an afternoon high in the low to mid 80°s under a sun/cloud mix. We will toss-in a spotty shower or two for the afternoon forecast but the vast majority of WAFB neighborhoods will stay dry. Thursday gets warmer, with a morning start in the mid 60°s and an afternoon high in the upper 80°s to near 90°. Once again, it will be spotty afternoon showers at best, but you will definitely notice an uptick in the humidity by the latter half of the day.

?

7-DAY FORECAST

We are posting rain chances at 20% to 30% for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday -- clearly not very wet across the area but just enough that you will want to keep your eyes to the skies. Keep rain chances at 20% for Monday and then nudge them up for 30% for next Tuesday.

In addition to the better rain chances from Friday through Tuesday, you can also expect warmer and more humid days. Morning starts through that stretch of days will be in the upper 60°s the lower 70°s with afternoon highs in the upper 80°s to low 90°s. Indeed, temperatures will be at- or above-normal for the weekend and into early next week.

In the tropics, Irma is officially no more from a tropical perspective although ‘her’ remnants are still producing some rains in the Lower- and Mid-Mississippi Valley areas. What is left of Irma will be tracking to the northeast in the coming days.

Tropical attention is now focused on Jose, a Category 1 hurricane in the western Atlantic. The latest forecast still calls for Jose to undergo a clockwise loop that will be pointing back at the Southeastern U.S. Coast by the weekend. Fortunately, however, most of the models suggest that Jose will be picked up by the jet stream and pulled to the northeast before striking the U.S. Eastern Seaboard.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic there really is nothing significant in the 5-day outlook. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is watching an area in the central Atlantic but is giving it just a 10% chance for tropical development … and even if it does develop it appears that it will remain over the open ocean.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.