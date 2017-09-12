UberEATS to launch in Baton Rouge

Uber’s restaurant delivery service, UberEATS, will launch in Baton Rouge on September 12.

UberEATS will offer food delivery with full menus from over 50 restaurants, including Ambrosia Bakery and Deli, Zea’s Rotisserie & Grill, The Kolache Kitchen, Izzo’s Illegal Burrito, Cowboy Kitchen, and Chicken Shack, and Ava Street Cafe.

The service works much like the ridesharing service Uber. Users just have to download the UberEATS app or go to UberEATS.com to order food and have it quickly delivered.

Local restaurants will be able to tap into the Uber delivery network to expand their business and reach new customers. Delivery drivers in Baton Rouge will also have access to UberEATS for flexible earning opportunities.

