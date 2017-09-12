Man accused of shooting victim over previous drug debt

Uber’s restaurant delivery service, UberEATS, will launch in Baton Rouge on September 12.More >>
Uber’s restaurant delivery service, UberEATS, will launch in Baton Rouge on September 12.More >>
Baton Rouge city leaders, business groups, and investors gathered Tuesday to learn the secret to bringing in big business and turning around a city's economy from a man whose done both, former Pittsburgh Mayor Tom Murphy.More >>
Baton Rouge city leaders, business groups, and investors gathered Tuesday to learn the secret to bringing in big business and turning around a city's economy from a man whose done both, former Pittsburgh Mayor Tom Murphy.More >>
Some of the most frequently traveled roads in Ascension Parish are getting some major work.More >>
Some of the most frequently traveled roads in Ascension Parish are getting some major work.More >>
Deputies say they arrested a man accused of shooting another man multiple times Monday over a debit from a previous drug deal.More >>
Deputies say they arrested a man accused of shooting another man multiple times Monday over a debit from a previous drug deal.More >>
Watch WAFB 9News LIVE weekdays.More >>
Watch WAFB 9News LIVE weekdays.More >>
The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.More >>
The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.More >>
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with a can of beer. Horry County Police released dash camera video of officers stopping John Gardner as he drove the riding lawnmower down a two-lane road on Friday, August 25 at about 8:40 p.m.More >>
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with a can of beer. Horry County Police released dash camera video of officers stopping John Gardner as he drove the riding lawnmower down a two-lane road on Friday, August 25 at about 8:40 p.m.More >>
Florida residents have begun to dig out in hurricane-scarred Florida, and officials are slowly piecing together the scope of Irma's vicious path of destruction across the peninsula.More >>
Florida residents have begun to dig out in hurricane-scarred Florida, and officials are slowly piecing together the scope of Irma's vicious path of destruction across the peninsula.More >>
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.More >>
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.More >>
That crime scene tape is something people living in the area say they never would have expected to see in their normally quiet town.More >>
That crime scene tape is something people living in the area say they never would have expected to see in their normally quiet town.More >>
The father was shot during an attempted carjacking after refusing to give the suspects his wallet and car keys, police say.More >>
The father was shot during an attempted carjacking after refusing to give the suspects his wallet and car keys, police say.More >>
Target says it is discounting thousands of products throughout its stores, sending its stock down and dragging most of the retail sector with it.More >>
Target says it is discounting thousands of products throughout its stores, sending its stock down and dragging most of the retail sector with it.More >>
Katie Quackenbush, 26, a former Amarillo woman is now facing charges of attempted murder after police say a homeless man was shot outside a business in Nashville.More >>
Katie Quackenbush, 26, a former Amarillo woman is now facing charges of attempted murder after police say a homeless man was shot outside a business in Nashville.More >>
Waco Police arrested 17 people after a three-day prostitution sting, one on his 32nd birthday.More >>
Waco Police arrested 17 people after a three-day prostitution sting, one on his 32nd birthday.More >>
The search has ended for a 1-year-old child who went missing after a boat crash Sunday afternoon at Buffalo Springs Lake. The child's body was found around 9 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
The search has ended for a 1-year-old child who went missing after a boat crash Sunday afternoon at Buffalo Springs Lake. The child's body was found around 9 a.m. Tuesday.More >>