Man accused of shooting victim over previous drug debt

Deputies say they arrested a man accused of shooting another man multiple times Monday over a debt from a previous drug deal.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on September 11 at an apartment complex in the 4300 block of Rue Belle Maison Drive.

The suspect, Javon Aron, is accused of approaching the victim with a gun and then shooting the victim multiple times as he tried to flee.

According to a probable cause arrest affidavit provided by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Aron admitted to shooting the victim and that the victim owed him money.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies say the victim owed the suspect about $250-$400 from a previous drug transaction. Aron was charged with attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish jail.