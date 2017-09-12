Ascension Parish leaders commit to $40 million in road improvements

Some of the most frequently traveled roads in Ascension Parish are getting some major work. It’s part of a $40 million plan called Move Ascension.

You don't have to be a commuter to find yourself coming to a crawl through the major arteries of Ascension Parish.

“Our number one problem in Ascension Parish is roads, roads, and roads,” Parish President Kenny Matassa said.

It is why parish leaders put aside enough money for projects to get traffic moving. He said waiting on state and federal funds was not an option.

“Everybody is waiting on transportation plans from the federal government and that may come, may not. The state is in a fiasco over their budget,” Matassa said.

Surveyors are already out on Roddy Road preparing the stretch of roadway from Airline Highway to Highway 42 for a widening project with turn lanes. The plan calls for improvements at eleven intersections, with roundabouts at three of them.

Not far from there, on Highway 44, construction crews have already laid a temporary road that will be used as a detour while the bridge over Black Bayou is replaced.

Near Lamar Dixon, the fabric is being laid for a new road that will allow access to the Expo Center from two exits off I-10. Matassa said, once it is paved, it will relieve traffic to and from nearby plants on Highway 30 and also make the area more attractive to festival and event organizers.

“Now we have it as a recreational type thing and in catastrophes this is our number one location in the region, not just Ascension Parish,” Matassa said.

It's going to take some time and patience from drivers, but leaders said there is no doubt what is happening there will move Ascension.

Improvements are also planned for highways 30 and 431.

