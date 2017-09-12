Coach O named new local spokesperson for Raising Cane's

Baton Rouge based Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers has partnered with LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron. Coach O will represent the company in south Louisiana.

The restaurant’s new campaign slogan is “O is for ONE LOVE.” Coach O will be featured in television, radio, billboard, and in-restaurant advertisements.

“I’ve been a fan of Cane’s for years. They are a homegrown company with a deep love for this community and for football. I’m happy to share my love for this Louisiana tradition,” Orgeron said in a written statement.

Todd Graves, the company’s CEO who started the first restaurant near the North Gates of LSU in 1996, added, “We are excited to partner with Coach O. He’s an outstanding leader – authentic, genuine and passionate – all traits that are important to Cane’s.”

Former LSU football coach Les Miles was a spokesperson for Raising Canne’s during his eight-year tenure in Baton Rouge.

The 21-year-old company now has more than 330 restaurants in 23 U.S. states, as well as restaurants overseas in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia.

