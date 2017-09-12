Deputies: Man shot while exercising on property in East Feliciana Parish

Deputies are investigating a shooting that happened in East Feliciana Parish on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 7:15 a.m. along LA 63. The 47-year-old victim told investigators that he was exercising on his property when he was wounded by a bullet.

A family member took the victim to a Baton Rouge hospital for treatment. Deputies do not have a suspect and motive at this time.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.