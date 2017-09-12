Florida cancels request for 400 Louisiana National Guard soldiers

Soldiers with the Louisiana National Guard will not be deploying to Florida to assist with recovery efforts to Hurricane Irma.

The Florida National Guard canceled their request for 400 Louisiana soldiers Tuesday morning. Officials in Florida said they had enough soldiers to handle hurricane response efforts.

The Louisiana National Guard’s 922nd Engineer Company, 528th Engineer Battalion, and the 1023rd Engineer Company were prepared to send more than 150 Soldiers to Lake City, Florida on Tuesday.

Col. Cindy Haygood, the commander of the 225th Engineer Brigade, said more than 65 vehicles and equipment were to convoy from Camp Villere in Slidell to provide engineer work teams to help with debris removal and provide mobility to first responders.

Even though the call for active troops was canceled, Haygood still called it a success, “Anytime we can muster our Troops and get together to deploy quickly … this is just another great training exercise for us.”

