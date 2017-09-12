5th Louisiana Craft Brewer Week marks growth in breweries across the state

This year's Louisiana Craft Brewer Week marks growth in the state’s craft beer industry since the celebratory week was first created by the Louisiana Legislature in 2013.

There were seven breweries and three brewpubs in Louisiana when the first celebratory week took place. When this year’s LACBW begins, September 17 through 23, there will be over 30 breweries and brewpubs in the state.

Local bars, retailers, and restaurants throughout the state are dedicating taps and shelf space to Louisiana-made beer, according to the Louisiana Craft Brewers Guild.

Nearly ten breweries have opened in Louisiana since last year’s Louisiana Craft Brewers Week.

Events honoring the beers and people who brew them are scheduled at local breweries, bars and restaurants across the state. The week culminates with NOLA on Tap, the state's largest beer festival, held Sept. 23 in New Orleans City Park. This beer festival highlights beers from breweries across the state as well as local homebrewers. NOLA on Tap benefits the LA/SPCA.

The Louisiana Office of Tourism is asking residents to share pictures and video of local beer on social meeting using the hastags #OnlyLouisiana, #LAFootball and #LABrews. The Office of Tourism will send the highest performing participants prizes such as hats, shirts, drinking cups, and gifts from Louisiana breweries.

