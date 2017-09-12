3 Louisiana breweries hosting events to raise money for Hurricane Harvey relief

Three Louisiana breweries are hosting events this weekend to raise money to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Two dollars from every pint sold will go directly to the Houston Food Bank Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. The events will be held at the taprooms of the Abita Brewing Company, Bayou Teche Brewing, and Royal Brewery New Orleans on September 15 through 17.

The Abita Brewing Company in Abita, LA, is open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The brewery has already donated over 13,400 bottles of their Seasonal Soda to St. Catherine’s fundraising efforts and the Better Than Ezra Foundation, as part of their Fill the Truck fundraiser. The Abita Taproom is a bring your own food venue. For more information visit https://abita.com/visit/brewery-events.

Bayou Teche Brewing in Arnaudville, LA, is open Friday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Live music events are scheduled in the taproom on Saturday and Sunday. During this weekend’s fundraiser, the brewery will be offering two limited edition beers, LA 31 Techeticles Triple IPA and LA 31 Waking Dead Coffee Kölsch. The brewery will also offer samplings of two kegs of their soon to be released cherry sour, Tart Side of the Teche. For more information visit https://bayoutechebrewing.com/events/

Royal Brewery New Orleans is open Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The brewery’s fundraising effort will also be at the same time as the 2017 Louisiana Craft Beer Week. The Royal Brewery New Orleans is located on Townsend Place in New Orleans. For more information visit http://royalbrewerynola.com/upcoming-events/.

Most of the thirty Louisiana breweries have collected money and items for various charities involved with Hurricane Harvey relief, some set up as staging areas for the Cajun Navy, or are brewing special batches of fundraising ales.

