New Youth Center opens in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge welcomed a brand new youth empowerment center Tuesday morning, where kids can try to become better musicians and

artists.

First Lady Donna Edwards cut the ribbon for the new center on Government Street, which was funded by donations and parish agencies like the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Department.

It features a musical stage, and rooms where kids can paint, read, or just make new friends.

17-year old Jhonathan Ortiz is especially excited for the opening.

He started going to the old youth center five years ago, when he was struggling in school.

Ortiz harnessed his musical talent at the center.

"I was acting up in school, not going to school, and coming to this center, it really helped me a lot,” Ortiz said. “They've helped so much, with me and school and everything. Now I'm doing a lot better and I'm glad I came here."

"It's about the children first and foremost, and about making a difference in their lives,” Edwards said. “Let's face it, when they do better, we all do better. Our communities thrive. So I'm excited to be a part of this."

The center offers other activities like cooking classes and drama as well.

