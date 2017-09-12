Police chase involving stolen vehicle ends in downtown Baton Rou - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Police chase involving stolen vehicle ends in downtown Baton Rouge

Source: WAFB Source: WAFB
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Baton Rouge police officers say they are investigating an incident involving a stolen vehicle that resulted in a vehicle chase downtown.

The chase ended just a few minutes ago in the 3300 block of North Boulevard.

Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. with the Baton Rouge Police Department said a U-Haul vehicle was stolen from the 5800 block of Plank Road. He added authorities pursued truck from there to where it crashed.  

According to Coppola a suspect is in custody. His name has not been released. His condition is not yet known.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly