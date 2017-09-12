Police chase involving stolen vehicle ends in downtown Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge police officers say they are investigating an incident involving a stolen vehicle that resulted in a vehicle chase downtown.

The chase ended just a few minutes ago in the 3300 block of North Boulevard.

Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. with the Baton Rouge Police Department said a U-Haul vehicle was stolen from the 5800 block of Plank Road. He added authorities pursued truck from there to where it crashed.

According to Coppola a suspect is in custody. His name has not been released. His condition is not yet known.

An investigation is ongoing.

