Police chase involving stolen vehicle ends in downtown Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge welcomed a brand new youth empowerment center Tuesday morning, where kids can try to become better musicians and artists.More >>
Baton Rouge welcomed a brand new youth empowerment center Tuesday morning, where kids can try to become better musicians and artists.More >>
Three Louisiana breweries are hosting events this weekend to raise money to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Three Louisiana breweries are hosting events this weekend to raise money to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.More >>
US Sen. John Kennedy delivered a speech on the Senate floor Tuesday about the fight against ALS and mentioned Donna Britt in his address.More >>
US Sen. John Kennedy delivered a speech on the Senate floor Tuesday about the fight against ALS and mentioned Donna Britt in his address.More >>
TUESDAY: Another beauty - sunny skies, light NW winds - a high of 79°
TUESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds, one more "cool" overnight … a low of 59°
TUESDAY: Another beauty - sunny skies, light NW winds - a high of 79°
TUESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds, one more "cool" overnight … a low of 59°
Baton Rouge police officers say they are investigating an incident involving a stolen vehicle that resulted in a vehicle chase downtown.More >>
Baton Rouge police officers say they are investigating an incident involving a stolen vehicle that resulted in a vehicle chase downtown.More >>
After searching for a short time, hotel employees discovered the body of a young woman in the freezer in the kitchen.More >>
After searching for a short time, hotel employees discovered the body of a young woman in the freezer in the kitchen.More >>
Police say it all started with a fight over money. Now a family friend of the mother and child is charged with kidnapping and murder.More >>
Police say it all started with a fight over money. Now a family friend of the mother and child is charged with kidnapping and murder.More >>
To celebrate the iPhone's 10th anniversary, the company will launch the iPhone 8 – but it comes with a hefty price tag.More >>
To celebrate the iPhone's 10th anniversary, the company will launch the iPhone 8 – but it comes with a hefty price tag.More >>
Florida residents have begun to dig out in hurricane-scarred Florida, and officials are slowly piecing together the scope of Irma's vicious path of destruction across the peninsula.More >>
Florida residents have begun to dig out in hurricane-scarred Florida, and officials are slowly piecing together the scope of Irma's vicious path of destruction across the peninsula.More >>
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.More >>
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.More >>
Video shot by a Georgia man has gone viral after his dash camera captured video of a driver crashing into a tree that fell directly in front of her.More >>
Video shot by a Georgia man has gone viral after his dash camera captured video of a driver crashing into a tree that fell directly in front of her.More >>
When the thieves saw what was inside the trailer they stole Monday morning, they quickly ditched it.More >>
When the thieves saw what was inside the trailer they stole Monday morning, they quickly ditched it.More >>
The father was shot during an attempted carjacking after refusing to give the suspects his wallet and car keys, police say.More >>
The father was shot during an attempted carjacking after refusing to give the suspects his wallet and car keys, police say.More >>
Hurricane Jose is heading east, but forecasters said the hurricane will loop back around and head west by the end of the week.More >>
Hurricane Jose is heading east, but forecasters said the hurricane will loop back around and head west by the end of the week.More >>