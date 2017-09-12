FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful

YOUR QUICKCAST:
TUESDAY: Another beauty - sunny skies, light NW winds - a high of 79°
TUESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds, one more "cool" overnight … a low of 59°
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy; perhaps a spotty shower (10%); a high of 83°
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy - 10% rain coverage - warmer, a high of 88°
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix; scattered showers/storms (30%); a high of 89°
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
- The remnants of "Irma" how bringing moderately to locally heavy rainfall to portions of the lower Mississippi Valley, Tennessee Valley, and the southern Mid-Atlantic coast …
- No severe weather is anticipated; flood and coastal flood warnings are still in effect for some counties in Florida
- Cat. 1 Hurricane Jose … moving slowly east, very little change in strength; highest sustained winds of 75 mph - moving East at 5 mph … the center of Jose is now 450 miles NNE of Grand Turk Island, 645 miles NNW of San Juan, Puerto Rico. Expected to make a turn to the SE and S at a slow forward speed - on this track, the center will remain well to the ENE of the Bahamas through Wednesday
- Locally, closer to home, enjoy another day or two of mild fall-like weather before we begin a "warming trend" with the potential of some activity on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar over the weekend (minor activity, at best; 20% - 30% rain coverage)
BOATERS FORECAST:
Coastal Waters: West winds, 10 - 15 knots; Seas, 1 - 2 feet; light chop
Inland Lakes: West winds, 1 - 2 knots; Waves, 1 - 2 feet
TIDES FOR SEPTEMBER 13:
High Tide: 4:35 a.m. +1.7
Low Tide: 3:15 p.m. +0.3
RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 12 … 99° (1909); 49° (1940)
NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR SEPTMEBER 12 … 90°; 70°
SUNRISE: 6:47 a.m.
SUNSET: 7:12 p.m.
Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.