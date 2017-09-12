FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful

YOUR QUICKCAST:

TUESDAY: Another beauty - sunny skies, light NW winds - a high of 79°

TUESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds, one more "cool" overnight … a low of 59°

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy; perhaps a spotty shower (10%); a high of 83°

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy - 10% rain coverage - warmer, a high of 88°

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix; scattered showers/storms (30%); a high of 89°

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

- The remnants of "Irma" how bringing moderately to locally heavy rainfall to portions of the lower Mississippi Valley, Tennessee Valley, and the southern Mid-Atlantic coast …

- No severe weather is anticipated; flood and coastal flood warnings are still in effect for some counties in Florida

- Cat. 1 Hurricane Jose … moving slowly east, very little change in strength; highest sustained winds of 75 mph - moving East at 5 mph … the center of Jose is now 450 miles NNE of Grand Turk Island, 645 miles NNW of San Juan, Puerto Rico. Expected to make a turn to the SE and S at a slow forward speed - on this track, the center will remain well to the ENE of the Bahamas through Wednesday

- Locally, closer to home, enjoy another day or two of mild fall-like weather before we begin a "warming trend" with the potential of some activity on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar over the weekend (minor activity, at best; 20% - 30% rain coverage)

BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters: West winds, 10 - 15 knots; Seas, 1 - 2 feet; light chop

Inland Lakes: West winds, 1 - 2 knots; Waves, 1 - 2 feet



TIDES FOR SEPTEMBER 13:

High Tide: 4:35 a.m. +1.7

Low Tide: 3:15 p.m. +0.3

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 12 … 99° (1909); 49° (1940)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR SEPTMEBER 12 … 90°; 70°

SUNRISE: 6:47 a.m.

SUNSET: 7:12 p.m.

