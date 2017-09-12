Assumption Parish Sheriff warns of delinquent Entergy bill phone scam

The sheriff of Assumption Parish is warning residents of an ongoing phone scam in which the scammers claim the victims have delinquent energy bills. The scammers are posing as representatives from the company Entergy.

The caller tells the victim that their Entergy bill is overdue and they must pay phone immediately to avoid their service being interrupted. Sheriff Leland Falcon said in a written statement that the callers appear to be foreign and their calls originate from a variety of different numbers.

Residents are urged not to send any money if they receive a call of this nature. For more information on this scam call the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 369-2912.

