Baton Rouge councilman hosting community meeting on Claycut Bridge Tuesday night

Baton Rouge Councilman LaMont Cole will be hosting a community meeting to discuss the Claycut Bridge in the Capitol Heights area.

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, September 12 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Web Park Senior Center, 1351 Country Club Drive. Mark Stevens with the Department of Transpiration and Drainage will be a guest speaker.

Councilman Cole invites all constituents of District 7 to join in the discussion. For more information contact Twahna P. Harris, Legistlative Assistant to Councilman LaMont Cole, at (225) 389-3182 or email tpharris@brgov.com.