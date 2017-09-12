LSU ranked in top tier of public universities for 10th straight year

LSU has been ranked in the top tier for best universities in the country for the tenth straight year, according to rankings from U.S. News & World Report. The university is ranked 63 out of 190 public universities.

The university is the highest ranked university in Louisiana, according to Washington Monthly’s recently released 2017 College Guide and Rankings. Among public SEC schools, LSU is ranked fifth, ahead of the University of Alabama, Auburn University and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, among others.

LSU was also ranked high in career earnings of graduates. Graduates have early career earnings of $52,700 and mid-career earnings of $100,400. Compared to other SEC schools in career earnings, LSU is only behind Texas A&M and the University of Florida.

The full list of rankings from U.S. News & World Report can be found here: https://www.usnews.com/best-colleges.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.