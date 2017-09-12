WATCH LIVE: Southern head coach Dawson Odums - UTSA preview

Southern head coach Dawson Odums will preview the matchup between the Jaguars and the University of Texas at San Antonio Tuesday at 12:30 p.m.

If viewing on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to watch the press conference when it begins

Southern is coming off of a tough 45-0 loss to Southern Miss and will face another challenge this weekend when the Jaguars travel to play UTSA at the San Antonio Alamodome.

The Jags (1-1) are struggling on offense and will most likely be without starting quarterback Austin Howard again this week. Howard continues to recover from a knee injury.

Southern Miss held the Jags to 140 yards total offense. Southern quarterbacks Lee Darqez and McDaniel Glendon combined to complete only 10-of-26 passes for 78 yards. The rushing attack was not much better, totaling 62 yards on 26 attempts.

UTSA is coached by former LSU running backs coach Frank Wilson.

Last Saturday, the Roadrunners (1-0) upset Baylor 17-10 in the team's season opener.

The Roadrunners offense finished with 375 total yards, while the UTSA defense held Baylor to 274 total yards.

UTSA outscored the Bears 10-3 in the second half on their way to the 17-10 victory.

Kickoff between Southern and UTSA from the San Antonio Alamodome is set for 6 p.m. on Saturday.

