Detectives arrest woman accused of sending 'sexually suggestive' texts, explicit pics to teen girl

Deputies in Assumption Parish have arrested a Livingston Parish woman suspected of sending inappropriate text messages and pictures to a teen girl.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Alexis Blanchard, 20, of Denham Springs, turned herself in Monday after warrants were issued for her arrest.

Investigators said they started looking into the matter after detectives received a complaint from the mother of a 13-year-old girl. According to reports, the mother told detectives Blanchard had “made numerous sexually suggestive comments” in text messages sent to the girl.

Authorities reported Blanchard is also accused of sending sexually explicit photos of herself to the girl.

Blanchard was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on a charge of computer-aided solicitation for sexual purposes. Her bond is set at $25,000.

