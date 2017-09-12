Nonprofit attempting to raise money for Mardi Gras parade in Mid City Baton Rouge

A nonprofit organization is attempting to raise money to put on a Mardi Gras parade in the Mid City area of Baton Rouge.
“The time is right for a Mardi Gras parade in Mid City and this is an event for everyone who lives, works and plays in the neighborhood,” said Leanne Myers-Boone, the president of Mid City Gras Inc.
Proceeds would pay for insurance and police protection at the parade. The parade is planned to roll down North Boulevard and ending at Baton Rouge Community College.
The group hopes to raise $5,000. If you would like to donate visit https://www.gofundme.com/mid-city-mardi-gras-parade. More information is available at midcitygras.org.
