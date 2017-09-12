Nonprofit attempting to raise money for Mardi Gras parade in Mid City Baton Rouge

A nonprofit organization is attempting to raise money to put on a Mardi Gras parade in the Mid City area of Baton Rouge.

“The time is right for a Mardi Gras parade in Mid City and this is an event for everyone who lives, works and plays in the neighborhood,” said Leanne Myers-Boone, the president of Mid City Gras Inc.

Proceeds would pay for insurance and police protection at the parade. The parade is planned to roll down North Boulevard and ending at Baton Rouge Community College.

The group hopes to raise $5,000. If you would like to donate visit https://www.gofundme.com/mid-city-mardi-gras-parade. More information is available at midcitygras.org.

WAFB makes no representations or warranties of any kind about the authenticity, accuracy or reliability of any crowdfunding campaign. Any donations you make to such campaigns are strictly at your own risk. If you have any questions related to the authenticity, accuracy or reliability of a fundraising campaign, please contact the crowdfunding site directly or consult the site's Guarantee Policy.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.