OUR TURN - Baton Rouge Shootings

The Baton Rouge news stories could not be more disturbing. Five people shot within 16 hours.

A bullet grazes the head of a nine-year-old girl, fracturing her skull. A neighbor calls 911 after hearing between 10 to 15 shots.

Just another day in Baton Rouge as our city quickly passes the number of murders recorded in all 12 months of 2016.

It’s worth noting that the escalating violence has received attention from government and community leaders who are pledging to take steps to make our neighborhoods safe, but it’s not like we haven’t heard that before.

Our city is home to some of the most economically challenged neighborhoods in the nation. Not coincidentally, we have a crime problem that threatens all of us, but especially those people who live in our poorest places.

We need our leaders to bring us together, not with slogans or quick fixes, but in support of real plans to address these difficult problems with the clever ideas and hard work that will make our community a safe place to live.

