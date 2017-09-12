Deputies seek identity of man accused of stealing debit card

East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of burglarizing a vehicle back in July.

Investigators reported the incident happened on Jefferson Highway near Bluebonnet Boulevard on July 19. They added the victim’s wallet containing his debit card was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

The victim also reportedly told deputies that someone used his stolen debit card to make a $120 withdrawal from a Regions Bank branch in Baton Rouge. Deputies said the thief was driving a dark-colored Chevrolet pickup truck.

Anyone who can identify him or who has information about this crime is asked to call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at (225) 389-5000. Crime Stoppers is also offering a cash reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest of those responsible. You can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 344-7867.

