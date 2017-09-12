Reports show house destroyed by fire was where victim of deadly shooting lived

The home of a man who was shot to death Thursday night was destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning, according to reports.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it was called to Thomas H. Delpit Drive near East Johnson Street just before 2 a.m.

The Baton Rouge Police Department gave the same address as the home of David Walker, 68, who was found dead on Seneca Street around 9:45 p.m. Thursday.

Curt Monte with BRFD said the flames were through the roof when firefighters made it to the home. He added it was determined the fire started in a bedroom.

According to Monte, the house is a total loss.

The cause of the fire remain and the deadly shooting are both under investigation, but it is unknown if there is a connection.

