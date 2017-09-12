Reports show house destroyed by fire was where victim of deadly shooting lived

East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of burglarizing a vehicle back in July.More >>
East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of burglarizing a vehicle back in July.More >>
The home of a man who was shot to death Thursday night was destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning, according to reports. The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it was called to Thomas H. Delpit Drive near East Johnson Street just before 2 a.m.More >>
The home of a man who was shot to death Thursday night was destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning, according to reports. The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it was called to Thomas H. Delpit Drive near East Johnson Street just before 2 a.m.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, September 12.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, September 12.More >>
It is known that changes are on the way for the Baton Rouge Police Department, but what those exact changes will be and when they will happen remain a mystery. Many hope to find out those details Tuesday at an informational meeting to discuss potential police policy recommendations.More >>
It is known that changes are on the way for the Baton Rouge Police Department, but what those exact changes will be and when they will happen remain a mystery. Many hope to find out those details Tuesday at an informational meeting to discuss potential police policy recommendations.More >>
A group of kids opened a lemonade stand to raise money for victims of Harvey in Texas. The youngsters sold cup after cup and sliced off freshly-baked brownies to anyone willing to donate.More >>
A group of kids opened a lemonade stand to raise money for victims of Harvey in Texas. The youngsters sold cup after cup and sliced off freshly-baked brownies to anyone willing to donate.More >>
Police say it all started with a fight over money. Now a family friend of the mother and child is charged with kidnapping and murder.More >>
Police say it all started with a fight over money. Now a family friend of the mother and child is charged with kidnapping and murder.More >>
After searching for a short time, hotel employees discovered the body of a young woman in the freezer in the kitchen.More >>
After searching for a short time, hotel employees discovered the body of a young woman in the freezer in the kitchen.More >>
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.More >>
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.More >>
Florida residents have begun to dig out in hurricane-scarred Florida, and officials are slowly piecing together the scope of Irma's vicious path of destruction across the peninsula.More >>
Florida residents have begun to dig out in hurricane-scarred Florida, and officials are slowly piecing together the scope of Irma's vicious path of destruction across the peninsula.More >>
Video shot by a Georgia man has gone viral after his dash camera captured video of a driver crashing into a tree that fell directly in front of her.More >>
Video shot by a Georgia man has gone viral after his dash camera captured video of a driver crashing into a tree that fell directly in front of her.More >>
The father was shot during an attempted carjacking after refusing to give the suspects his wallet and car keys, police say.More >>
The father was shot during an attempted carjacking after refusing to give the suspects his wallet and car keys, police say.More >>
As the Midlands deals with whatever severe weather Tropical Storm Irma delivers to South Carolina, Hurricane Jose, it now appears may take a track right toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the weekend.More >>
As the Midlands deals with whatever severe weather Tropical Storm Irma delivers to South Carolina, Hurricane Jose, it now appears may take a track right toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the weekend.More >>
The dealership is getting lambasted on social media.More >>
The dealership is getting lambasted on social media.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
When the thieves saw what was inside the trailer they stole Monday morning, they quickly ditched it.More >>
When the thieves saw what was inside the trailer they stole Monday morning, they quickly ditched it.More >>