Police policy changes set for discussion

It is known that changes are on the way for the Baton Rouge Police Department, but what those exact changes will be and when they will happen remain a mystery.

Many hope to find out those details Tuesday at an informational meeting to discuss potential police policy recommendations.

The city put together a community group to figure out a way to mend the department's relationship with the community.

Some ideas that have been floated out there include increased transparency and de-escalation training.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at city hall. It is set to start at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.