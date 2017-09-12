Kids set up lemonade stand to raise money for Harvey victims

Some people in Baton Rouge are using their free time to do good by storm victims.

A group of kids opened a lemonade stand to raise money for victims of Harvey in Texas. The youngsters sold cup after cup and sliced off freshly-baked brownies to anyone willing to donate.

"We went through the flood a year ago, so it's just nice to be able to give back,” one mother said. “It helps to know other people are thinking about you when you go through that."

Parents said all of the money raised will go to Journey Church on Greenwell Springs Road, which will put the money to good use in Texas.

