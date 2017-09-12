Driver accused of crashing while fleeing police, killing innocent driver, faces negligent homicide charge

The driver accused of hitting and killing someone while running from authorities is out of the hospital and now behind bars, police said.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Reginald Weeden, 30, has been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of negligent homicide and aggravated flight from police in a crash that resulted in the death of Jonathan Scott, 23.

Weeden was allegedly running from deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Denham Springs Police Department during a drug investigation when the crash happened on Florida Boulevard on September 5.

Weeden was allegedly driving 119 miles an hour when he hit the Chevy Impala that Scott was driving.

