THE INVESTIGATORS: Bay St. Louis police chief resigns amid brutality allegation

The police chief of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, resigned Monday amid allegations he choked a man who was in handcuffs.

Sources with knowledge of the incident tipped off 9News Investigators on Friday, saying they came into possession of video footage depicting Darren Freeman choking a handcuffed man who was lying in the back of a police cruiser. The incident in question occurred in May of this year.

Bay St. Louis Mayor Mike Favre confirmed Chief Freeman’s resignation and the existence of the allegations against him. The mayor also confirmed the existence of the video footage and said he met with those same sources on Friday to view the footage.

Freeman, who has been on the job less than a year, was hired as chief to reform the department which suffered a series of embarrassing scandals and the late Chief Mike De Nardo’s suicide. His resume boasts serving as the head of internal affairs for the Mississippi Highway Patrol.Freeman could not be reached for comment Monday evening.

