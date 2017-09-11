Arc Baton Rouge hosts 10th annual Plane Pull fundraiser

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Saturday, October 21.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Saturday, October 21.More >>
Teams of 25 people compete to pull a FedEx 757, weighing over 150,000 lbs., for 12 feet. The event raises money to help the organization fund the costs of early intervention and therapy services for babies and toddlers diagnosed with disabilities and developmental delays.More >>
Teams of 25 people compete to pull a FedEx 757, weighing over 150,000 lbs., for 12 feet. The event raises money to help the organization fund the costs of early intervention and therapy services for babies and toddlers diagnosed with disabilities and developmental delays.More >>
An electrical malfunction started a fire that destroyed a Baton Rouge store early Saturday morning, according to officials. The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened at Food Mart Z on North Sherwood Forest just before 5 a.m.More >>
An electrical malfunction started a fire that destroyed a Baton Rouge store early Saturday morning, according to officials. The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened at Food Mart Z on North Sherwood Forest just before 5 a.m.More >>
The SPCA of Livingston will be holding a pet adoption at the 2017 STARS Prom Craft Fair and Dog Pageant on Saturday, October 21 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.More >>
The SPCA of Livingston will be holding a pet adoption at the 2017 STARS Prom Craft Fair and Dog Pageant on Saturday, October 21 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.More >>
Former New Roads Mayor Robert Myer officially handed in his letter of resignation Friday, October 20 after pleading no contest to felony charges Thursday.More >>
Former New Roads Mayor Robert Myer officially handed in his letter of resignation Friday, October 20 after pleading no contest to felony charges Thursday.More >>
The student’s mother is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, in connection to the incident.More >>
The student’s mother is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, in connection to the incident.More >>
Reports had indicated he was unlikely to allow the documents to be made public due to security concerns.More >>
Reports had indicated he was unlikely to allow the documents to be made public due to security concerns.More >>
The White House is defending chief of staff John Kelly after he mischaracterized the remarks of Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson.More >>
The White House is defending chief of staff John Kelly after he mischaracterized the remarks of Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.More >>
A witness to the deadly shooting rampage inside a Maryland granite company says the suspect had grown increasingly hostile recently and had tried to pick fights with co-workers.More >>
A witness to the deadly shooting rampage inside a Maryland granite company says the suspect had grown increasingly hostile recently and had tried to pick fights with co-workers.More >>