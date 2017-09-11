Arc Baton Rouge hosting 10th annual Plane Pull fundraiser

In less than two weeks in Baton Rouge, there have been nine murders according to Baton Rouge Police.More >>
The Arc Baton Rouge is asking for teams to register for its tenth annual Plane Pull Competition and Family Festival. The event raises money to help the organization fund the costs of early intervention and therapy services for babies and toddlers diagnosed with disabilities and developmental delays.
The Capitol Park Museum is hosting an inaugural outdoor moonlight picnic to benefit the museum. Organizers are calling the event the "Full Moon Feast."
Doctors report they are seeing cases of influenza early this year.
A job fair is being held Tuesday for openings at 30 Burger King locations in the Baton Rouge area.
The dealership is getting lambasted on social media.
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.
As the Midlands deals with whatever severe weather Tropical Storm Irma delivers to South Carolina, Hurricane Jose, it now appears may take a track right toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the weekend.
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.
The United States has called for a vote Monday on new U.N. sanctions against North Korea, though exactly what measures will be in the resolution remain a mystery.
A 10-year-old boy critically hurt in a car crash his father fled, leaving him behind, has died.
Category Four Major Hurricane Irma is nearing the Florida coast early Sunday morning, northwest at 8 MPH.
East Bay Street is flooding as water from a storm surge is inundating Charleston's Battery.
Panola County Sheriff's Department arrested two men accused of taking an Ole Miss student.
