Arc Baton Rouge hosting 10th annual Plane Pull fundraiser

The Arc Baton Rouge is asking for teams to register for its tenth annual Plane Pull Competition and Family Festival. The event raises money to help the organization fund the costs of early intervention and therapy services for babies and toddlers diagnosed with disabilities and developmental delays.

Most of the families the Arc serves are in the low-income range and need immediate help. Many of the families also live in rural or remote areas.

The event is in partnership with FedEx Express, BTR, and ITI Technical College. It is scheduled for Saturday, October 21 on the runway at Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Teams of 25 people compete to pull a FedEx 757, weighing over 150,000 lbs., for 12 feet. Prizes are given for the fastest and slowest pulls as well as the most enthusiastic team. “Our Goals for 2017 are 45 teams and we hope to raise $50,000,” said Susanne Romig, Arc Baton Rouge’s Director of Community Relations and Development.

Local businesses, social clubs, church and school groups are invited to sign up a team and help raise money for The Arc Baton Rouge. The registration fee for a team of 25 pullers is $1,250. Individual Registration is $50.

To register a team or sign up to volunteer email sromig@arcbatonrouge.org or call (225) 927-0855.

