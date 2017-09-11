Inaugural ‘Full Moon Feast’ to raise money for Capitol Park Museum scheduled for October 6

The Capitol Park Museum is hosting an inaugural outdoor moonlight picnic to benefit the museum. Organizers are calling the event the “Full Moon Feast.” It is scheduled for Friday, October 6 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event is in the spirit of celebrating the Harvest Moon.

Local restaurants Magpie Café, Indie Plate, Bergeron’s City Market and Heirloom Cuisine will offer picnic packages of food to attendees. Attendees can bring their own picnic basket of food. Cocktails and wine will be available but no outside alcohol is permitted.

Music will be provided by Quiana Lynell. Tables, chairs, and linens will be available for a small rental fee or you can bring your own. The moonrise is expected for 7:44 p.m.

Tickets are $50 each and all proceeds will benefit the Capitol Park Museum. More information about the event is available at http://louisianastatemuseum.org/events/full-moon-feast.

