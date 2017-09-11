Job fair scheduled Tuesday to fill positions at 30 Baton Rouge area Burger King locations

A job fair is being held Tuesday for openings at 30 Burger King locations in the Baton Rouge area.

GPS Hospitality, the company that operates the restaurants, is looking to hire managers and crew members at all of their local Burger King locations.

The company hopes to hire 1,500 new employees nationwide. In a written statement, a representative for GPS Hospitality said the company offers quality training, flexible hours, and growth opportunities. Management level employees are eligible for performance-based bonuses, benefits, and other perks.

The job fair will be held on Tuesday, September 12 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Interested applicants can go to gpshospitality.com/locations/ to find the closed Burger King location in their area. If you cannot make it in person you can apply online at www.gpsjobfair2017.com.

