Local nonprofit to host bike event in October for children with disabilities

A bike event for children with disabilities will be held next month at Istrouma Baptist Church in Baton Rouge.

The McMains Children’s Development Center will host the annual event for the ninth time.

Organizers say the Kids Bike Event gives children with disabilities the opportunity to have fun in friendly competition while biking with their peers. Each race is divided up by age and ability.

Wheels to Succeed, a program of the McMains Children’s Development Center, will provide adaptive bikes to children with disabilities. A “Sibling Alley” will be set up with games and a section where children can cheer on their siblings participating in the event.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 7, from 8:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Istrouma Baptist Church. You can pre-register for the event at www.mcmainscdc.org/news/2017KidsBikeEvent. Pre-registration forms must be received by October 02, 2017. Day of registration will be available on a first come first serve basis.

For more information on the Kid’s Bike Event, please contact Kim Haynes, at khaynes@mcmainscdc.org.

