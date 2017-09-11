Doctors warn patients of early flu season

The Capitol Park Museum is hosting an inaugural outdoor moonlight picnic to benefit the museum. Organizers are calling the event the “Full Moon Feast.”More >>
The Capitol Park Museum is hosting an inaugural outdoor moonlight picnic to benefit the museum. Organizers are calling the event the “Full Moon Feast.”More >>
Watch WAFB 9News LIVE weekdays.More >>
Watch WAFB 9News LIVE weekdays.More >>
Doctors report they are seeing cases of influenza early this year.More >>
Doctors report they are seeing cases of influenza early this year.More >>
A job fair is being held Tuesday for openings at 30 Burger King locations in the Baton Rouge area.More >>
A job fair is being held Tuesday for openings at 30 Burger King locations in the Baton Rouge area.More >>
A bike event for children with disabilities will be held next month at Istrouma Baptist Church in Baton Rouge.More >>
A bike event for children with disabilities will be held next month at Istrouma Baptist Church in Baton Rouge.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
The dealership is getting lambasted on social media.More >>
The dealership is getting lambasted on social media.More >>
As the Midlands deals with whatever severe weather Tropical Storm Irma delivers to South Carolina, Hurricane Jose, it now appears may take a track right toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the weekend.More >>
As the Midlands deals with whatever severe weather Tropical Storm Irma delivers to South Carolina, Hurricane Jose, it now appears may take a track right toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the weekend.More >>
Waco Police arrested 17 people after a three-day prostitution sting, one on his 32nd birthday.More >>
Waco Police arrested 17 people after a three-day prostitution sting, one on his 32nd birthday.More >>
Emergency crews responded to a fire at a downtown Charleston restaurant on Monday.More >>
Emergency crews responded to a fire at a downtown Charleston restaurant on Monday.More >>
East Bay Street is flooding as water from a storm surge is inundating Charleston's Battery.More >>
East Bay Street is flooding as water from a storm surge is inundating Charleston's Battery.More >>
After several delays, Zachary Adams will be the first to stand trial for the kidnapping and killing of Holly Bobo, nearly six years after her disappearance.More >>
After several delays, Zachary Adams will be the first to stand trial for the kidnapping and killing of Holly Bobo, nearly six years after her disappearance.More >>
A tornado warning has expired for the Tri-County.More >>
A tornado warning has expired for the Tri-County.More >>