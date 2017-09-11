Coach O: Arden Key cleared to play against Mississippi State

LSU linebacker Arden Key has been cleared to play against Mississippi State this weekend in Starkville, according to head coach Ed Orgeron.
Key has been recovering from shoulder surgery he had earlier in the year.
The defensive star finished the 2016 season with 56 total tackles, 14.5 tackles for a loss, 12 sacks and three forced fumbles.
He was named to the AP All-SEC first team and the Coaches All-SEC second team.
In 2015, Key was named to the SEC Coaches All-Freshman Team as well as a Freshman All-American by ESPN and 247 Sports.
